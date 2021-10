A wise General Manager once said ‘If five people are gathering we should be there.’ Remotes are still a staple of a successful radio station. Listeners want to engage with their local personalities, something Pandora and Spotify will never be able to provide.

And you never know where Radio Ink will be. In this case, at a suburban Cincinnati mall on a sunny Saturday afternoon where we spotted Tim Timmerman from the WKRQ (Q102) morning show and Kylie Phillips from the promotions department.