Country Hall Ceremony Will be Streamed

The 2021 Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony being held Wednesday night is sold out. The ceremony, at the Westin in Nashville, will be broadcast live on the Country Radio Seminar Facebook page HERE beginning at 8PM Central.

The Class of 2021 Country Radio Hall of Fame inductees will be honored and include four off-air radio broadcasters and four on-air radio personalities. The off-air honorees are Bob Call, RJ Curtis, Bill Hagy, and Norm Schrutt. The on-air honorees are Heather Froglear, Buzz Jackson, Bob Pickett, and Angie Ward.