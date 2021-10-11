K-Love Launches New LA Morning Show

‘Levántate Con Ysaac Alvarez’ (Wake Up With Ysaac Alvarez) is on K-LOVE 107.5 FM. Alvarez will be joined by Fernanda Kelly, recently co-host of Univision’s network entertainment show, ‘LAnzate’.

“K-LOVE 107.5 FM is one of Univision’s most important radio stations, so we have to always find the best talent in the industry. We were fortunate to have those individuals already part of the family. I could not be prouder of Ysaac and the entire K-LOVE content team as they look to continue the legacy of Spanish-language radio dominance in Los Angeles,” said Luis Patiño, President/GM Univision Los Angeles.