Cumulus Detroit Host Out After Refusing Vaccine

As we reported back in August, Cumulus gave all employees until October 11th to get their COVID-19 vaccine or face termination. WYCD Detroit co-host Roxanne Steele was one of the first employees to take to social media to announce her firing. Here’s some of what she posted.

“I know what you might be thinking. I’ve already heard it from co-workers, friends and family. Just get the shot. For me there’s a bigger picture people seem to be missing. If you are vaccinated and that makes you happy, I’m happy for you. I’m just personally not ready to get it. I have my reasons and it’s nobody’s business. I shouldn’t be bullied or forced to do something I don’t want to do, and that’s exactly what’s going on. I’m not against the vaccine so to say. I’m objective to the mandate of being told what I should do or not do or else. It’s very un-American. People should be able to choose to take this shot based on their specific medical and health needs, not for fear of losing their job or education or being looked at as an outcast. In a society that teaches us to be kind, and don’t be a bully, don’t discriminate, etc., when did we lose sight of that? I’m proud that I’m standing by what’s best for me. And what’s best for me may not be best for you and that’s ok.”

“Radio is a very cut throat industry and it’s too risky for me to just “get the shot” for the sake of keeping my job that would quickly fire me. My gut feeling has been telling me that day was near anyway but for different reasons. Ever since I signed my contract so much has changed. Sometimes the universe answers questions for you and that’s how I’m looking at this situation. I love radio and I always will. I’m so thankful for the incredible years I’ve had living out my dreams and embracing my passion. This situation is just another chapter in my book. I’m not done yet, but I don’t know what’s next for me. I’m giving it to God and he will lead me to where I’m suppose to be.”

Read her full post HERE.