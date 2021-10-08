New ‘Morning Edition’ and ‘Up First’ Executive Producer

Following an extensive national search Erika Aguilar has been named Executive Producer for Morning Edition and Up First! Aguilar begins her new job November 8th and moves over from KQED, where she is currently the podcast director, overseeing podcast production teams, new show development and on demand strategy.

Aguilar has held various editorial positions during her 15 years in public media including reporting for KPCC in Los Angeles and KUT in Austin where she covered national breaking news events for the network. She also worked a short stint on the assignment desk for the local CBS TV news station in Austin.