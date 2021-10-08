Sports USA Signs Deal With NHL

Sports USA has reached an agreement with the National Hockey League to be the league’s exclusive live national radio play-by-play partner through the 2024-2025 season. The broadcasts will include select regular season games through the hockey season.

Sports USA, which began broadcasting NHL games last season, starts its 2021-22 regular season coverage when the Seattle Kraken play their inaugural game against the Vegas Golden Knights next Tuesday, October 12.

Other regular season games on Sports USA include the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic, which features the St. Louis Blues and the Minnesota Wild at Target Field in Minneapolis on January 1, as well as the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series, which includes the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on February 26.

“We look forward to building on the success we had during our coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season and are thrilled to expand upon this partnership,” said Larry Kahn, Sports USA’s founder and CEO. “The NHL has a loyal and passionate fan base and we couldn’t be more excited about the next four years.”

In addition to terrestrial radio, the live broadcasts will also be distributed digitally via Tune-In, SiriusXM and other NHL digital partners, as well as SportsUSAMedia.com.

The company’s connection to the NHL began last February with its coverage of the 2021 NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe, featuring two regular-season outdoor games played at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. and continued through the 2021 Stanley Cup Semifinals and Stanley Cup Final.