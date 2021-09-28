Feeding Families In Fresno

News Talk 580/105.9 KMJ has helped to raise more than a half-million dollars for the Central California Foodbank. The Cumulus station partnered with local agriculture company Gar Bennett for the 2021 Feeding Families Fund Drive.

“I’m overwhelmed by the support of our community. We can always count on the generosity of our KMJ listeners,” said Patty Hixson, VP/MM.

Gar Bennett matched every donation with 50 cents on the dollar, for a grand total of $506,647.

“We are truly grateful for the Central Valley’s generosity in surpassing our expectations to help feed our Valley families struggling with hunger,” said Karen Musson, Managing Partner. “Thank you to our sponsors, growers and donors for supporting the Feeding Families Fund Drive with millions in donations and provide 18 million meals since 2014.”