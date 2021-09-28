Rob Carson Syndication

Newsmax is syndicating ‘The Rob Carson Show’ heard on WCBM 680 in Baltimore. Carson, longtime writer and producer of political satire for Rush Limbaugh, airs 12n to 3pm weekdays.
“In our continuous search to give the listeners of Maryland the very best in conservative radio, we are proud to announce the addition of Rob Carson to our lineup,” said March Beaven, GM. “Rob brings major market talk radio skills to the Baltimore market and his presence solidifies WCBM as the best place to receive conservative programming.”
Carson also hosts a TV show on Newsmax and hosts a weekly podcast.
What a deceptive statement. “Long Time” for Rush?! Not true. Rush spoke about one of his parody songs over 20 years ago. This picture is also over 20 years old. Rob has always had a much different view of his career than what it was…
“In our continuous search to give the listeners of Maryland the very best in conservative radio, we are proud to announce the addition of Rob Carson to our lineup,”
-We decided to hire a guy who lives 2 time zones away, because WBAL makes all the money in this town, LOL!!!