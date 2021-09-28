Rob Carson Syndication

Newsmax is syndicating ‘The Rob Carson Show’ heard on WCBM 680 in Baltimore. Carson, longtime writer and producer of political satire for Rush Limbaugh, airs 12n to 3pm weekdays.

“In our continuous search to give the listeners of Maryland the very best in conservative radio, we are proud to announce the addition of Rob Carson to our lineup,” said March Beaven, GM. “Rob brings major market talk radio skills to the Baltimore market and his presence solidifies WCBM as the best place to receive conservative programming.”

Carson also hosts a TV show on Newsmax and hosts a weekly podcast.