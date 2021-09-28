New DOS For El Dorado Yuma

Dan Kripke has been named Director of Sales for El Dorado’s Yuma Cluster. Kripke has served in similar positions for Curtis Media and Cherry Creek Media.

“Dan Kripke is someone we identified as match for our team as his style and approach are both complementary and unique.” said Chris Fleming, Executive President. “When we look for people to join our team, we actively search for people who have a passion for this business and the curiosity and enthusiasm to be innovative. In our conversations with Dan this year, we knew he is someone we want on our team.”

“I can see the potential for growth in the Yuma market and I am thrilled to be part of it,” said Kripke, “I knew this was a team I wanted to join when had my first conversation with El Dorado Broadcasters. I can’t wait to get started.”

The Yuma cluster includes: KBLU-AM, KQSR-FM, KTTI-FM, Yumadailynews.com.