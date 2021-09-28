Million Plus Raised In Pittsburgh

102.5 WDVE 14th annual ‘DVE Rocks for Children’s Radiothon’ raised a record-breaking amount of over $1.06 million in support of UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. For the past 14 years, the Radiothon has raised over $8.7 million to benefit UPMC Children’s.

“It is truly amazing the response to the DVE Rocks for Children’s Radiothon,” said Tim McAleer, Market President, iHeartMedia Pittsburgh. “WDVE has engaged listeners in the Pittsburgh community and around the country who rally for the kids, and I am continually impressed with the DVE talent for the effort they put forth, which is reflected by this year’s record setting funds raised.”

“We are beyond thrilled to raise a record number of donations this year for UPMC Children’s,” said Rachel Petrucelli, President, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation. “We can’t thank 102.5 WDVE staff, the listeners and the sponsors enough for going above and beyond to make this year unforgettable.”