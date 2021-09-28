Cumulus Market Advisory Service

Audio Active Group (AAG) is an audio media and creative advisory group for marketers and agencies. Pierre Bouvard, Cumulus/Westwood One Chief Insights Officer will head up AAG that will offer insights, media planning creative and measurement services.

“One-third of brands in audio today are new to the medium. As major brands discover audio, they have lots of questions about audio creative strategy, media planning, and campaign measurement, and we have a deep understanding of what audio campaigns can accomplish,” said Suzanne Grimes, EVP.

AAG will partner with clients to measure the impact of the entire audio campaign, not just Cumulus Media/Westwood products. The Audio Active Group publishes weekly audio insights, advertiser case studies, and sales videos.