Fully Vaccinated Host in Hospital With COVID

Popular long-time Orlando host Russ Rollins from iHeartMedia’s Monsters in The Morning on WTKS-FM has been hospitalized with COVID after having to cut his vacation short when he started having breathing problems. Rollins is fully vaccinated and has been working from home.

On Monday Rollins was told by his doctor to head to the local emergency room when things went from bad to worse.

The WTKS website reports that Rollins said “fluid was filling up” and this “is the worst I have ever felt”

Russ Rollins is a big supporter of vaccinations. He’s often told listeners to get vaccinated.

The WTKS website is reporting that longtime member of The Monsters in the Morning Carlos Navarro will be temporarily heading the show from his home in DeLand with Angel Rivera and Ryan Holmes in separate rooms at the iHeart Studios.