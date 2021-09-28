BIN Forms Partnership With RTM

The strategic partnership between Black Information Network and Real Times Media will focus on distribution of news that is important to the Black community across a variety of platforms. RTM, based in Detroit, focuses on media, marketing and content for urban audiences.

This new partnership expands upon the recent announcement that beginning in January 2022, BIN will expand their local news coverage in all 32 affiliate markets. Under the deal, iHeartMedia will source and distribute news stories from RTM publications across BIN radio stations and sites, and RTM will source and distribute BIN news, entertainment and sports stories and place BIN’s audio widget, on their digital properties.

“From the start, our goal at BIN has been to celebrate and invest in the Black community and shine a light on our most important stories,” said Tony Coles, President BIN. “This exciting new partnership allows us to extend our commitment to expanding local journalism, benefitting Black communities all across the country.”

“Our RTM brands have decades-long reputations within the community as trusted, valued resources for local Black news and perspective,” said Hiram E. Jackson, CEO RTM. “However, we also know that we cannot rest on our legacies to remain successful in an industry that changes every day. Being nimble, creative, and diverse about how we distribute our content is what has allowed us to overcome changes in the industry and remain competitive.”