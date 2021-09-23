2021 Medallas De Cortez Winners Announced

The 2021 winners of the Medallas de Cortez awards for excellence in Hispanic radio were announced Wednesday evening at the Hispanic Radio Conference, taking place this week at the Intercontinental at Doral in Miami.
Renowned music, television, and film producer Emilio Estefan was honored with the Distinguished Leadership Award for his long and influential career in entertainment and other industries.
Here are the rest of the winners:
Marketer of the Year
Karina Cerda
KLYY-FM/Los Angeles
Local Personality
Ana Maria Caraballo
JVC Broadcasting/WBON-FM
Nassau-Suffolk, NY
Syndicated/National Personality of the Year
Dana Cortez
The Dana Cortez Show
Skyview Networks
Phoenix, AZ
Program Director of the Year
Arturo Sosa
WSKQ-FM & WPAT-FM/New York
Spanish Broadcasting System
DOS/Sales Manager of the Year
Armando Lapido
WZTU-FM/Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood
iHeartMediA
Market/General Manager of the Year
Mark Masespohl
Univision Dallas-Fort Worth
Station of the Year
WSKQ-FM/New York
Spanish Broadcasting System