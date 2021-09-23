2021 Medallas De Cortez Winners Announced

The 2021 winners of the Medallas de Cortez awards for excellence in Hispanic radio were announced Wednesday evening at the Hispanic Radio Conference, taking place this week at the Intercontinental at Doral in Miami.

Renowned music, television, and film producer Emilio Estefan was honored with the Distinguished Leadership Award for his long and influential career in entertainment and other industries.

Here are the rest of the winners:

Marketer of the Year

Karina Cerda

KLYY-FM/Los Angeles

Local Personality

Ana Maria Caraballo

JVC Broadcasting/WBON-FM

Nassau-Suffolk, NY



Syndicated/National Personality of the Year

Dana Cortez

The Dana Cortez Show

Skyview Networks

Phoenix, AZ

Program Director of the Year

Arturo Sosa

WSKQ-FM & WPAT-FM/New York

Spanish Broadcasting System

DOS/Sales Manager of the Year

Armando Lapido

WZTU-FM/Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood

iHeartMediA

Market/General Manager of the Year

Mark Masespohl

Univision Dallas-Fort Worth

Station of the Year

WSKQ-FM/New York

Spanish Broadcasting System