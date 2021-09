White’s family posted the sad news to Facebook of White’s passing after he suffered a stroke. In addition to over 15 years at Eastman, White also worked for Salem and Cumulus.

White’s close friend, and former Eastman Radio President, Carl Butrum tells Radio Ink, ” Chip White was a star at Eastman Radio for 15 years for over 500 Radio stations in 200 markets. He was the consummate national sales representative and a true gentleman.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.