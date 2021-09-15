Kristen Delaney Retiring

Kristen Delaney, Area President for iHeartMedia Albany, is retiring at the end of the year. Delaney has been overseeing the Albany cluster for more than a decade.

“It has been an incredible 32-year career in broadcasting and I’m so thankful for the last 23 years with iHeartMedia” said Delaney. “It has been such an honor to entertain and inform our communities, connect our listeners to our advertisers, and raise much-needed funds for several organizations. Over the years, I have met and worked with so many incredibly talented people and formed friendships that will last for years to come.”

“Rarely do you see someone so inspiring and skilled at their profession as Kristen Delaney,” said Hartley Adkins, President for iHeartMedia Markets Group. “After almost 23 years with iHeartMedia, she still treated every day as a new adventure and those of us in her orbit all benefited. I applaud her in taking one more adventurous step to retirement. Kristen’s presence will be missed beyond words.”