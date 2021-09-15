Podcaster Gets A Chance At XLC

Alpha Media has hired Hannah Brummer as afternoon host at 102.3 XLC (WXLC), Waukegan, Illinois. She hosts her own podcast, ‘Monday Motivation with Hannah B’.

“Hannah deserves this chance. With her passion for the industry, her drive to work hard, and her ability to be positive and deliver that to our audience was all a part of the reason why this is a perfect fit for her,” said Frank Wright, Content Director.

“My dream has finally come true, and I can’t stop smiling about it because I get to do what I love most everyday,” said Brummer. “The moment I stepped foot into the XLC studio, it felt like home to me! I am so grateful for this amazing opportunity and beyond blessed to be a part of the XLC family!”