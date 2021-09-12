Alpha Media-Jackson Gets a New Manager

Ricky Mitchell has been named Market Manager of Alpha’s Jackson, MS cluster. Mitchell previously worked with Alpha as Market Manager in Gulfport-Biloxi. He’s back with the company after a stint at El Dorado Broadcasters in Yuma, AZ

Alpha Media Regional President Bill McElveen: “Our Alpha – Jackson team was led by radio icon Kevin Webb for the past 32 years, so when Kevin announced his retirement, we began a nationwide search for our next Market Manager. After interviewing dozens of candidates, we were thrilled to be able to bring back to the Alpha Media family a true son of Mississippi in Ricky Mitchell.”

Mitchell said, “I am thrilled to come home to Mississippi and to join the terrific team at Alpha Media – Jackson. It’s a tremendous honor to be able to live, work and serve the local Jackson community with such a talented and dedicated team and I can’t wait to get started!”