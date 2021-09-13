ESPN Chicago Awards Ad Campaign

ESPN 1000 Chicago, in partnership with First Midwest Bank, has awarded Chicago-based Amani Coffee a customized $50,000 advertising campaign. ‘Giving a Small Business a Big Future’ contest is designed to award a local business for its dedication to support customers and communities.

“We’re excited to offer Amani Coffee the chance to connect with the passionate Chicago area sports fans,” said Mike Thomas, ESPN Chicago Market Manager. “ESPN Chicago and First Midwest Bank are proud to support a local business, especially one who gives back to others in such a meaningful way. We’re looking forward to meeting with Amani Coffee and helping them continue to do great things in our community.”

“We believe Amani is the perfect everyday coffee and we are grateful to First Midwest Bank and ESPN 1000 for the opportunity to share our coffee, our story, and our mission,” said James Parrelly, Amani founder and CEO. “The number of people we can help through the growth of our business is now exponentially greater thanks to this opportunity.”