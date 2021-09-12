77 WABC Opens “Studio 77”

On Friday, Red Apple Group CEO John Catsimatidis unveiled a new state-of-the-art studio for WABC in New York City. The new studio was unveiled in honor of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago.

“When we decided to get into radio, we decided to go big!” exclaimed Catsimatidis. “We bought a 50,000 watt clear channel signal with WABC, and that is just the beginning. We have the big-name talent and the right management to lead our team forward. We’re giving our listeners what they want across all audio, video, and digital channels.”

“Our ‘9/11 – 20 Years Later’ programming is unprecedented in its scope and magnitude, and our on-air personalities and guests are the leaders who guided New York and America out of that dark day,” said Chad Lopez, President of Red Apple Media and WABC. “We launch Studio 77 in their honor and in tribute to those who lost their lives.”

Photo Left to Right: Former NYC Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Owner of Red Apple Media and 77 WABC John Catsimatidis, and Former NYS Governor George Pataki, in Studio 77, WABC’s state-of-the-art audio/video and digital facility, during 77 WABC’s two day tribute to the 9/11 victims, first responders, and families.