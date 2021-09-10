WDAY Debuts New Morning Program

WDAY AM 970/FM 93.1 in Fargo, ND kicks off ‘Bonnie & Friends’ September 16. Bonnie Amistadi and talk radio veteran Steve Hallstrom will co-host the program.

“We are thrilled to announce this new program,” said Hallstrom, President and Managing Partner of Flag Family Media. “Bonnie & Friends completes a re-engineering of the broadcast day on WDAY Radio, and we’re proud to now have a full lineup of live, local shows between 5 am to 6 pm each weekday. We’re thankful to the Marcil family and Forum Communications for their partnership in helping us shape a robust lineup that pours massive resources into local news and weather content.”

“I am happy to work for WDAY, a local company that is investing in top-notch talent and filling the airwaves with great local programming and content that our listeners care about,” said Amistadi. “Local news, weather, and conversation, done right, will always have an audience and I can’t wait to be a part of this great lineup that delivers it each day.”