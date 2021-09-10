Bell is Back Again

Wendy Bell has 9 lives on the radio. Her latest hosting position is with WRTA-FM in Altoona. The Conservative talker will host the 9A to Noon slot. The station is owned by Lightner Communications. Bell also worked at KDKA and WJAS in Pittsburgh.
