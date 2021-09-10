CRS Adds Field And Pittman

‘CRS Heads Of State’ just added a couple industry heavyweights. David Field, Chairman/President/CEO, Audacy; and Bob Pittman CEO, iHeartMedia will be part of the series at CRS’22 February 23 – 25, 2022.

Also slated to appear: Caroline Beasley (CEO/Beasley), Ginny Morris (CEO/Hubbard), Bob Profitt (CEO/Alpha Media), and Bill Wilson (CEO/Townsquare) representing radio; Scott Borchetta (President/CEO, BMLG), Mike Dungan (Chairman/CEO, UMG), John Esposito (Chairman/CEO, WMN), Randy Goodman (Chairman/CEO, Sony), and Jon Loba (President, BMG) representing record label. The moderators include: Joel Denver (All Access Media Group), Erica Farber (RAB), Lon Helton (Country Aircheck/Country Countdown USA), and Mike McVay (McVay Media).

Registration and Information can be found Here.