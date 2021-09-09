Hannity Turns 20

Premiere Networks announced on Thursday that this week marks the 20th anniversary of “The Sean Hannity Show” in national syndication. Hannity is heard on over 650 stations, he has two Marconi’s in his trophy case and he’s in the Radio Hall of Fame.

“But for this audience, I would not be where I am today,” shared Hannity. “I am humbled and grateful for the men and women who give me this microphone every day, and to the greatest country in the world, that allowed me the opportunity to pursue this dream. Thank you.”

“Sean is one of the most talented personalities in all of talk radio, and we couldn’t be happier to mark this special milestone with him,” said Julie Talbott, President of Premiere Networks. “His passion for talk radio and dedication to his audience continue to drive growth and success for our station and advertising partners.”