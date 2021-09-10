The Tax Certificate Debate Continues

After posting a commentary from former FCC Chairman Mark Fowler about the push for Congressional legislation to bring back the tax certificate, we heard from Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council President Emeritus David Honig, who said Fowler is simply wrong. Here’s what Honig had to say…

By David Honig

Here are the facts about the proposed restoration of the FCC’s Tax Certificate Program. It’s vital that this widely supported program to advance broadcast ownership diversity be evaluated based on the facts .

Unlike the 1978-1995 version of the program, the proposed legislation is aimed at helping socially disadvantaged individuals, who often are but are not required to be minorities or women.

The claim that the program spawned sham ownership structures is an urban legend. I looked at the over 200 tax certificate transactions that occurred from 1978-1995. Only one was a sham, and the FCC punished that licensee severely. No one has identified even one other sham transaction.

The proposed legislation has a $50M deal size cap, a feature not contained in the earlier version.

No study or other scholarship demonstrates that the program did not assist minority broadcasters. Indeed, minority broadcasters today universally support the restoration of the program. So do nine former FCC Chairs, the NAB, all 50 state broadcast associations, and dozens of national minority organizations.

To be sure, minorities today do have more access to the airwaves than they did 30 years ago. But since the 1940’s, the FCC has looked to ownership diversity as the means by which consumers can access the unfiltered voice to the voiceless. The FCC’s just-released 2019 ownership study found that minorities owned 6 percent of the nation’s full-power TV stations, 7 percent of commercial FM radio stations, and 13 percent of commercial AM radio stations — even though they make up 43 percent of the U.S. population. No one seriously considers this to be OK.

David Honig is President Emeritus of the MMTC and can be reached by e-mail at [email protected]