Baltimore Radio Listeners Remember The Victims

Nearly 3,000 flags were planted by Brighter Media Group’s listeners in Baltimore this week to commemorate the 20th anniversary of September 11th. Each flag represented a victim who lost their life in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C.

“September 11th was a tragic day for our nation. For our listening community, they remember its effect locally, as many of our listeners have friends and family who serve within our government and military and were impacted by the events at the Pentagon,” says Mike Alley, Event Director and host of Tracey & Mike. “Listeners came from all over the region to remember the lives lost on 9/11. I remain in awe of a God who knows these almost 3,000 people by name and does not need to be reminded to never forget their sacrifice.”

Tracey Tiernan, host of Tracey & Mike adds, “It was wonderful to be a part of this. Our listeners were so appreciative to have the space to share and reflect. There were so many meaningful connections.”

Each attendee was given a flag and a card with a special prayer on it to pray as they placed their flag in the ground. For many listeners who were unable to attend, they’ve been inspired to host their own memorial flag-planting ceremony and requested a copy of the prayer, which can be found at 951SHINEFM.com.

Brighter Media Group is the media division of Peter and John Radio Fellowship, Inc., a not-for-profit religious organization founded in 1948, home to 95.1 SHINE-FM, BRIGHT-FM HD2, AM1230 WRBS, and 48Live Productions.