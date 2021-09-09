WOR 9/11 Anniversary Special

710 WOR-AM air a two-part special broadcast to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks. The Friday and Saturday programs will honor the victims, the first responders and the resilience of New Yorkers.

On Friday, September 10, from 6 – 10 a.m., a special edition of ‘Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning’ will reflect on the events of that day. Along with guests the show will also feature phone calls from listeners sharing their remembrance of how the tragic day impacted them.

On Saturday, September 11, from 8:30 – 10 a.m., News Director Joe Bartlett will anchor live coverage of the memorial ceremonies at the World Trade Center. The show will also feature the entire 710 WOR-AM morning team that was on the air on September 11, 2001.

“These two special programs are being quarterbacked by Joe Bartlett and Natalie Vacca, two long term members of the WOR Programming team who were both working on our morning show on 9/11/01,” said Tom Cuddy, PD. “Preparing for these broadcasts has been emotional and heartbreaking for our entire staff.”