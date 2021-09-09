WABC Airing Special 9/11 Programming

77 WABC in New York City and Tunnel to Towers are presenting 9/11 – 20 Years Later, two days of wall-to-wall special programming dedicated to the 9/11 victims, first responders, and their families.

The two days will feature listener remembrances and guests who were on the front lines on 9/11, including America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former New York State Governor George Pataki, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, and former Fire Department of New York Commissioner Thomas Von Essen. All four were in office at the time of the attack on America.

Giuliani and Frank Siller, Chief Executive Officer of Tunnel To Towers, will join Bernie & Sid In The Morning. Juliet Huddy will co-host a special hour at 11 am with Giuliani. Kerik will co-host Giuliani’s regularly scheduled 3pm program. Joe Esposito, retired New York City Police Chief, and Von Essen will join them.

Former New York Mets Manager Bobby Valentine, who gave the city hope by proceeding with the Mets vs. Atlanta Braves game just 10 days after 9/11, will be on with James Golden, a.k.a. Bo Snerdley, during his 4 pm show. Both Giuliani and Pataki will co-host with Golden, and they will remain through Cats At Night with John Catsimatidis at 5pm.

Additional highlights on Friday include Greg Kelly’s program from 1 to 3 pm, during which Kelly’s father and former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly will join him. At 10 pm, Rita Cosby will continue the 9/11-dedicated programming with special guests, followed by Dominic Carter overnight.

WABC will report live audio and video from the St. Nicholas Church and National Shrine at 7:30 pm on Friday when the Shrine’s translucent marble dome will be illuminated. The St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church is the only house of worship at the World Trade Center and the only one that was destroyed in the attacks on 9/11. It includes a non-denominational bereavement center and is open to everyone of all faiths.

Saturday morning, Curtis Sliwa and Giuliani co-host a special two-hour program starting at 6am, when they will share their personal experiences, followed by Snerdley at 8 am and Larry Kudlow at 10 am, both of whom will observe moments of silence at the exact times that planes hit the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, when the Towers fell, and when Flight 93 crashed into a field in Pennsylvania. Giuliani will call in reports to Snerdley and Kudlow from the official 9/11 Ceremony at Ground Zero.