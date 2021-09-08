New York Jazz Legend Passes

WKCR in New York City has announced the death of Phil Schaap, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 70. Schaap worked at the Columbia University Jazz station for over 50 years.

A statement from the station said Schaap has been an irreplaceable presence at the station. “The mentorship that he has provided students as an educator has helped shape a new generation of jazz historians and appreciators, and his impact will be felt for decades to come.”

This past year Schaap was recognized as a Jazz Master by the National Endowment of the Arts, and throughout his distinguished career has been awarded six Grammys and numerous other honors.

Details about a tribute will be announced in the coming days on the wkcr.org website