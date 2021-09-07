Middays For Woody At 92 KQRS

Robert “Woody” Nelson, has joined 92KQRS, the Cumulus Minneapolis Classic Rock Station. Along with being on the air Nelson will be the Creative Imaging Director for the station along with sister station 93X (KXXR-FM).

“We have a vision for KQ now and into the future. Woody fulfills this vision,” said James Kurdziel, Regional VP Content and Programming. “His skillset, talent and market equity make him the obvious choice as we continue to evolve Minnesota’s Classic Rock station, 92KQRS.”

“This is probably how Shaq felt when he went to the Lakers,” said Nelson. “KQRS is a legendary radio station. I am privileged to join a whole team of hall of famers and excited to return to work with all my talented friends.”

Nelson was previously Production Director and hosted nights at 93X.