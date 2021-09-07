WDRM Adds Morning Co-host

102.1 WDRM Huntsville, AL has added Blair Davis to the WDRM Morning Show. Davis will co-host with Dingo who has hosted the show since October 2019.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Blair join Dingo,” said Ray Quinn, Area President, iHeartMedia Alabama. iHeartMedia Area. “Since Dingo returned to Huntsville the response from listeners has been amazing and no doubt Blair will add to this excitement!”

Davis started first as an intern in 2014, and most recently served as the Midday Host and Social Media Director at WRSA/Huntsville.