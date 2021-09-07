Should Radio’s Ownership Caps Be Lifted?

The NAB says the answer to that question is yes. And, for years, there’s been a number of radio groups the NAB represents, that have been trying to convince The FCC to change the ownership rules. They say as the rules stand now, they are detrimental to competition, localism and diversity.

In new comments submitted to the Commission the NAB reiterated its 2019 position that the organization would like The Commission to:

eliminate caps on AM ownership in all markets;

permit a single entity to own up to eight commercial FM stations in Nielsen Audio 1-75 markets, with the opportunity to own two more FM stations through successful participation in the FCC’s incubator program; and

remove restrictions on FM station ownership in Nielsen markets 76 and lower and in unrated areas.

The NAB says the current media ownership rules no longer enable broadcasters to viably operate in a competitive market or effectively serve the public interest.

The NAB also recommended that the FCC no longer retain per se restrictions that ban combinations among top-four rated TV stations, regardless of their audience or advertising shares, and that prevent ownership of more than two stations in all markets, regardless of their competitive positions.

In its comments, NAB argued that, with the decline in the newspaper industry, broadcast radio and television stations are among the few entities still capable of producing local news, weather, sports and emergency journalism. These newsgathering ventures require high capital and operating costs, which could be alleviated by leveraging economies of scale.

“In assessing competition, the FCC can no longer maintain the fiction that broadcast stations compete only against other broadcast stations,” said NAB in its comments. “Given the record evidence…the FCC must conclude that its local ownership rules are no longer necessary in the public interest as the result of competition.”

Not all broadcasters believe changing the rules to allow bigger groups to own more stations is the answer to increasing revenue for the industry. There are some that believe that deregulation was what harmed the local aspect of radio.