Marketron Updates Sales Meetings in a Box

Software company Marketron has released volume two of its Sales Meetings in a Box product, which is designed to help sales managers with training sessions on how to sell digital. Volume two has information on how to run 5 sales meetings.

“Digital sales enablement training must be continuous to be successful, but creating premium training material from scratch is a time-consuming task that pulls sales managers away from other important responsibilities,” said Jeff Ulrich, Marketron senior manager of digital transformation and enablement. “Marketron is dedicated to creating relevant, effective sales enablement content to help the entire broadcast and media industry be successful with third-party digital advertising. That’s why we developed our ‘Sales Meetings in a Box’ training series — and why we’re expanding on it now with Volume Two. It features more great content, as well fresh resources sales teams can use to up their game.”

Details HERE.