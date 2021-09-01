Salk Back On The Radio With ESPN Seattle

Bonneville’s ESPN-AM in Seattle is launching the “The Mike Salk Show” Tuesday, September 7th. Salk had been paired with Brock Huard on the station until 2019 when the show morphed into a podcast. That weekly podcast will continue.

Seattle Market Manager Cathy Cangiano said she was thrilled to have Mike Salk on the air in morning drive. “Mike’s knowledge, experience and local relationships will no doubt provide the Pacific Northwest sports community an entertaining and insightful show every morning.”

Salk will be joined by Executive Producer and On-air Contributor, Justin Barnes and Producer, Maura Dooley.