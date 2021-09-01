Saga, Drake Sports Extend Deal

On Tuesday Drake Athletics announced a new multi-year agreement with Saga’s Des Moines Radio Group. This extends a longstanding relationship with the two organizations for football, and men’s and women’s basketball games.

1350 ESPN Des Moines and 102.1 FM will carry all Drake Bulldogs men’s and women’s basketball and football games for fans in Central Iowa. In the event of game day broadcast conflicts, Bulldog games will air live on Des Moines Radio Group station Hope 940. All broadcasts also will be available to stream through various platforms.

The partnership also includes additional promotional opportunities for Drake coaches and staff across all the Des Moines Radio Group stations.