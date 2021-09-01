Orlando Out

Orlando Franklin is leaving Bonneville Denver sports station 104.3 The Fan to take a coaching job with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers. Franklin was co-host of the “Orlando and Sandy” morning show. His final day of his two-year run was Tuesday.

Franklin said, “I want to thank my partner Sandy Clough, all of my teammates at The Fan and my amazing boss, Raj Sharan, for giving me a wonderful opportunity in radio. Most of all, thanks to the great Denver sports fans who tuned in to listen. I’m going to miss you guys!”