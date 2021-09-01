WIRK Helps A Florida Vet In Need

New Country 103.1 WIRK’s morning team, Tim & Chelsea helped make sure an Army Veteran got the tools he needed to work. The Hubbard radio team, along with the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund raised $10,000 worth of tools and services for the 21 year Army Veteran.

Erik Lynch had fallen on hard times but recently found a job at Atlantic Aviation at West Palm Beach Airport as a mechanic, but he couldn’t afford the tools he needed to do the job.

Tim & Chelsea contacted Mike Durkee, Executive Director of Wounded Veterans Relief Fund.

“We hadn’t even finished telling him about all the things Erik needed,” said Chelsea Taylor, “and he stopped us and said they could cover the entire cost of his tools and his tool chest!”

Then listeners got involved and wanted to help.

Last week Tim and Chelsea met Erik and Mike along with more than a dozen veterans and active military members at the Home Depot. Erik got a 500 piece tool set and a 12 drawer tool cabinet. One listener showed up with a bucket of tools and another listener donated $500.

“To see so many people come out, and to see so many generations of veterans show up to let Erik know how much he is appreciated and loved was one of the most moving things we‘ve ever seen,” said Tim Leary. “The listeners and community rallied so hard to help out one of their vets in need.”

(Pictured): Tim and Chelsea kneeling center, vets and members of Wounded Veterans Relief Fund, and Erik Lynch (center behind Tim with blue work jumpsuit with baseball hat with sunglasses on it)