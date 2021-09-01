G-Networks Wants Wolkoff Lawsuit Dismissed

Attorney’s for G-Networks have responded to a lawsuit filed against the company by former employees Danno and Laura Wolkoff, who were fired from the company. The Wolkoff’s claim they were wrongfully terminated and are owed over $2 million.

The 12-page response to the suit denies the Wolkoff’s allegations and states that G-Networks “had a good faith and honest belief that” the Wolkoff’s “had breached their employment agreements.” The specifics of how they breached their contracts was not stated in the G-Networks response.

G-Networks asked the court to dismiss the case and asked that the Wolkoff’s pay its attorney’s fees and court costs.

Danno and Laura Wolkoff were let go from G-Networks, formerly Sun Broadcast Group.

Danno (COO) and Laura (VP) joined the Gen Media owned company back in 2020 when Gen purchased Envision which the Wolkoff’s launched nearly 2 decades ago.

The Wolkoff’s lawsuit claims they were sent a termination letter alleging “gross negligence and gross incompetence in the performance of their duties.” They say their salaries were also “suspended until further notice as a partial offset of the damages to its business caused by them.”

The Wolkoff suit claims the termination notice failed to identify any specific conduct of Daniel and Laura that allegedly constituted gross negligence, gross incompetence or willful misconduct. And it failed to identify which duties Daniel and Laura allegedly performed with gross negligence, gross incompetence or willful misconduct and that the notice failed to identify what reasonable measures it deems necessary to cure Daniel’s and Laura’s alleged gross negligence, gross incompetence or willful misconduct.