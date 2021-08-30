Seth Rogan Adds To Podcast Resume’

Storytime is a new original series hosted Seth Rogen in partnership with Stitcher. The weekly program has Rogen talking to celebs about life altering encounters.

Each week, Rogen indulges his endless curiosity about people and our world by inviting a guest to share a single story. The tales range from hilarious to heartwarming, featuring great characters, surprising turns, and an immersive approach to sound design and score.

Storytime debuts October 6 and features appearances by special guests including Ashley Ray, Ava DuVernay, David Crosby, Paul Rudd, Paul Scheer, Quinta Brunson, Steve MacDonald, and Yassir Lester.