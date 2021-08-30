LA Life Podcast

PodcastOne is set to launch Doug Ellin’s Hollywood Wayz weekly podcast with co-host, rapper and actress BRE-Z. The program explores where to eat, where to meet, how to see and be seen and how to make it or how to break in Hollywood.

Doug Ellin, creator of the HBO series Entourage; and BRE-Z will talk with writers, actors, producers, cinematographers, musicians, restaurateurs and everyone in between to give listeners a full picture of how LA and the business of Hollywood are really run.

“Doug and BRE-Z come from different backgrounds and eras and despite this contrast in their upbringings and experiences, they have a natural chemistry and cadence in the studio,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne. “They bring the audience along for the ride, and I think it will be a podcast listeners will be interested in and will learn from.”