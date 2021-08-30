NAB Adds 12 More House Reps

12 more members of the House of Representatives have added their support to the Local Radio Freedom Act which is a resolution the NAB is lobbying for in Washington. The resolution opposes any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge on radio. The resolution now has 181 cosponsors in the House and 22 in the Senate.

Adding their support recently for the Local Radio Freedom Act in the House are Reps. Jim Baird (R-IN-4), Danny Davis (D-IL-7), Drew Ferguson (R-GA-3), Jared Golden (D-ME-2), Michelle Fischbach (R-MN-7), John Katko (R-NY-24), Jake LaTurner (R-KS-2), Billy Long (R-MO-7), Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY-11), Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA-5), Lisa McClain (R-MI-10), Blake Moore (R-UT-1).