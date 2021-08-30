Riviera Changes Name

On Monday Riviera President & CEO Jeff Trumper announced that the new name of the company is Desert Valley Media Group. The company owns 3 FM stations in the greater Phoenix area.

Trumper said “we are a local media company in a sea of corporate radio companies, we serve only one market and that is the greater Phoenix area. We are locally owned and operated, our operating obligation is to Valley business and listeners, all our efforts are directly tied to serving this community and we believe that local businesses prefer to work with local companies.”