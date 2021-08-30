NAB Beefs Up Policy Staff

Anna Chauvet has joined the National Association of Broadcasters as VP of Public Policy. Chauvet joins NAB from the U.S. Copyright Office, where she was most recently Associate General Counsel.

Chauvet will report to Shawn Donilon, executive vice president of Government Relations.

“Anna enjoys sterling credentials as an expert in copyright law, including deep knowledge of the music licensing regime,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “Broadcasters will benefit from her experience as the industry navigates a range of critical policy issues affecting radio and television. We are excited to welcome her to the NAB team.”

During her time with the Copyright Office, Chauvet worked on a wide range of legal and policy matters, including spearheading four rulemakings to implement provisions of the Orrin G. Hatch–Bob Goodlatte Music Modernization Act (MMA). She also helped formulate litigation strategy and inform the U.S. government’s views in copyright litigation before the U.S. Supreme Court and district courts.

Before joining the Copyright Office, Chauvet worked in private practice representing entertainment, banking and technology clients on copyright, trademark and patent matters.

Chauvet holds an undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley and a J.D. from American University, Washington College of Law.