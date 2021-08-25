Big Day For Big Boy

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will be honoring radio personality Kurt “Big Boy” Alexander with the 2,701st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Big Boy gets his star Wednesday, September 8. The star will be dedicated in the category of Radio at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Amoeba Music.

“Big Boy” is The Voice of L.A. and the host of “Big Boy’s” Neighborhood,” mornings on iHeartMedia’s Real 92.3 the home of Hip Hop music in Los Angeles. He has dominated the ratings in all of the timeslots he has occupied ever since he first started his career in radio, from nights, afternoons and mornings.

“Big Boy” is L.A.’s pride and joy and a hero to his listeners.” We are thrilled to honor him on his special birthday and welcome him to our Walk of Fame family,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Joining Hollywood Chair of the Board Nicole Mihalka in the festivities to unveil the star will be Dr. Dre and Walk of Famer George Lopez.