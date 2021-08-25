WPLN Prepares New Show

This Is Nashville will be a one-hour, daily NPR-style news show on WPLN. Khalil Ekulona will Host, Andrea Tudhope is the Executive Producer.

“WPLN News aspires to be Nashville’s number one source for local, original journalism,” said Steve Swenson, President & CEO. “Now, with the launch of Nashville’s only one-hour daily NPR-style news show, Middle Tennesseans will hear quality, civil discussions about issues we face and deep-dive reporting on important stories that matter to our communities.”

Ekulona (left) served as the host and producer of a pandemic-focused radio show on Albuquerque NPR affiliate KUNM. Tudhope (right) spent five years at Kansas City NPR affiliate KCUR, producing a daily talk show and reporting daily news and long-term investigative features.

“I am honored and excited to be a part of the WPLN News team that consistently brings award-winning news to Middle Tennessee,” said Ekulona. “My goal is to elevate lived experience as expertise and empower and connect diverse communities across Nashville,” said Tudhope.