Canadian Group Signs Deal With TM

TM Studios and Stingray Radio in Canada have signed a multi-station, multi-format partnership to create new jingle packages. Stingray Radio has over 100 stations in Canada.

“I have a deep passion for brand building, and I saw that same passion in TM Studios,” said Steve Jones, SVP/Brands & Content for Stingray Radio. “This project is about building audio brands that break through the clutter and embed themselves in the ears and memories of our listeners.”

Stingray Radio and TM Studios have created a SoundCloud where samples of the new branding can be heard.