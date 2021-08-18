NAB To Require Proof of Vaccination in Vegas

The NAB just announced that all attendees and participants planning to attend the October NAB Show will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The NAB’s Chris Brown said, “We think this is a positive step in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and will provide further details on implementation as well as other safety measures under consideration.”
The 2021 NAB show (October 9-13) and the RAB Radio Show (October 13-14) are also being held in Las Vegas. Proof of vaccination will be required for both events.
This is the right call by NAB, and the organization deserves credit for trying to keep people safe. Well done, NAB, and see you in Vegas!
There’s a difference between the government mandating something to everyone and a private membership group requiring something with its members. It’s spelled out in the US Constitution. They’re not regulating anything. If you don’t want to attend, stay home. No one is being forced to spend a week in Las Vegas.
Not sure I like this. As an organization that fights against government regulation and control, it seems hypocritical to mandate regulation to its members. This is not different.