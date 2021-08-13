DLC Media Selling WVIG

DLC Media has filed an application with the FCC to sell WVIG 95.9 to Educational Media Foundation. The sale of the station will leave DLC with four Terre Haute area radio stations with some programming and format changes.

“If you are a fan of 95.9 The Legend, Classic County, it will be moving to 105.5 FM,” said Dave Crooks, President/GM DLC Media. “The Legend format will soon replace the current Jack FM format. The WZJK call letters will eventually be changed to WVIG to accommodate the move down the dial.”

As part of the consolidation, Crooks says The Bob & Tom Show and Indiana University Sports, currently on WZJK will be moving to 92.7 The Rock WFNB.

Crooks adds, “We also plan to broaden the current music format of WAMB AM 1130, FM 106.9 and WAMB-FM 99.5. We will soon change the music on WAMB from ‘Timeless Classics’ (Adult Standards) to Lite & Easy ‘The Breeze’ (Soft Adult Contemporary). WAMB will continue to feature CBS Radio News, Network Indiana as well as local News and High School Sports.”

Super Hits 104.9 WAXI will continue to feature the greatest hits of the 60’s and 70’s, local news as well as Chicago Cubs Baseball and High School Sports.