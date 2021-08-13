Should All Radio Companies Mandate The Vaccine?

(By Ed Ryan) Since our story about Cumulus mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for employees ran yesterday, we’ve heard from quite a few industry executives about the issue. Like the debate going on nationally, we heard varying, passionate and some angry opinions one way or the other. And they were all “off-the-record.”

The Washington Post, Disney, Twitter, Walgreens, Walmart and Google are just a few of national brands mandating all employees show proof of vaccination. As Covid cases rise, and hospitals begin to fill up again, this week Cumulus became the first radio company to join that list. There was no press release about the announcement.

Many radio stations across the country have been following the NAB’s lead in pushing the COVID-19 vaccine through PSA’s the trade organization provided them. Should they practice what they’re preaching? Radio salespeople interact with business owners every day, then return to the office. Radio stations employees are gathering with groups of people and family members on a daily basis as well, then going into the office. It appears this strain of COVID-19 is more contagious.

The challenge is that the issue has become so politicized. Those in favor of the vaccine say the unvaccinated are putting people’s lives in danger. Others don’t trust the government and don’t want the government telling them what to do. Tuskegee experiment anyone? President Joe Biden and Dr. Fauci are saying one thing, Senator Rand Paul says another, then gets banned from YouTube.

Here’s an example of the passion about this issue. From our Thursday story about Cumulus mandating the vaccine as of October 11th, a reader posted this: “Forcing a vaccine on people at the threat of losing their livelihood is immoral. If you’re vaccinated (as I am), then why worry about the unvaxxed? Even if you get it, your symptoms will almost certainly be mild. It’s the unvaxxed who can become very ill with this (unless you already have the antibodies). Mandating that they take the vaccine is a fascist move.”

Bruce Demps commented that this is leadership leading.

Thursday on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, a woman called into the show and told the hosts her daughter was a nurse and was advising her not to get the vaccine. Who would you trust, the government or a practicing nurse?

Conservative host Phil Valentine has become a punching bag for the national press after getting sick with COVID and flipping on his vaccine views.

Add in breakthrough cases, reports of more kids getting sick, mask fights at school board meetings…you can lose your mind trying to figure how who to believe.

Three weeks ago I tested positive for the virus, and I hardly ever leave the house. It’s no joke. It was three solid days of sleep, orange juice and chicken soup to shake it off. The experts say now that I’ve had it, I should have the anti-bodies. Others say adding the vaccine to the anti-bodies provides another layer of protection. Who really knows?

The number one question people asked me was not whether I had a fever (I did) or lost my sense of smell (I did)…it was: Are you vaccinated? Were they asking because they wanted to know if I was a breakthrough case or to assume I was an anti-vaxxer?

Will other radio companies follow Cumulus? So far, they have not been as strict.

Townsquare is encouraging employees to get vaccinated and provides personal time off for employees to get vaccinated. No mandate. Audacy is requiring new employees get vaccinated, however, how many new employees is radio hiring these days?

Should radio companies mandate the vaccine?

Ed Ryan is Editor of Radio Ink Magazine and can be reached by e-mail at [email protected]