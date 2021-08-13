Burger New SVP Sales Raleigh

Michael Burger is the new Senior Vice President of Sales for iHeartMedia Raleigh. Burger comes over from iHeartMedia St. Louis where he was Vice President of Sales.

“Michael has a proven record of winning,” said Alan Kirshbom, Market President. “Having held virtually all sales roles since joining the industry, his experience will help him lead our team of champions to even greater success.”

“The opportunity to join this accomplished team in Raleigh, a team that is reshaping the way we help clients tell their stories and also leaning into the ever-evolving audio/digital/events/data space, is exhilarating,” said Burger.